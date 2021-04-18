Vaticano - 2021-04-18 - Divine Mercy Sunday & Unseen Photos of the Shroud of Turin Travel to Krakow, Poland to discover the beating heart of the Divine Mercy devotion; walk the Extreme Way of the … More

Travel to Krakow, Poland to discover the beating heart of the Divine Mercy devotion; walk the Extreme Way of the Cross with us and visit a new exhibition at Rome’s Museum of the Popes dedicated to the Shroud of Turin.