World Over - 2021-04-29 - Armondo Acosta with Raymond Arroyo ARMONDO ACOSTA, award-winning film director and screenwriters talks about his new film The Last Supper: The Living Tableau. More

World Over - 2021-04-29 - Armondo Acosta with Raymond Arroyo



ARMONDO ACOSTA, award-winning film director and screenwriters talks about his new film The Last Supper: The Living Tableau.