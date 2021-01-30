2021 Virtual Youth Rally and Mass for Life The Youth Rally and Mass for Life is held each year in conjunction with the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Join us in prayer from the Cathedral … More





2021 Virtual Youth Rally and Mass for LifeThe Youth Rally and Mass for Life is held each year in conjunction with the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Join us in prayer from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C. so that we as a nation may stop wandering in the wilderness of the culture of death and enter into "life in abundance" (John 10:10) through our faith in Jesus Christ and our proclamation of the Gospel of Life! This year's Rally for Life will feature guests Josh Brahm, Sarah Kroger, Ivan Diaz, PJ Anderson and Out of Darkness. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, will be the principal celebrant of the Mass for Life. Visit youthrallyandmassforlife.org for more information! All are invited to join us for this year's VIRTUAL Youth Rally and Mass for Life on January 29! 8:00 AM: Pre-Rally Show 8:30 AM: Rally for Life 10:00 AM: Mass for Life Join the conversation on social media – tell us why you stand for life using #iStand4Life ! Your support of the Youth Rally and Mass for Life allows us to continue to encourage youth in their witness as disciples of Christ and promoters of the Gospel of Life! Visit www.adw.org/life - 2021 Virtual Youth Rally and Mass for Life - Connect with us on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/adw.org?_fb_noscript=1 instagram.com/accounts/login/ Visit us at adw.org