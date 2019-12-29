MIQEDEM - Psalm 23 (Live in Studio) תהילים כ״ג

The entire Psalm 23 in the original Hebrew (Full Version) For translation turn on CC! Lead vocal/percussion: Shai Sol Keyboard/Vocals: Adeeb Sakhnini Bass: Vadym Sokolyk Guitar/Vocals: Jamie Hilsden … More

The entire Psalm 23 in the original Hebrew (Full Version) For translation turn on CC! Lead vocal/percussion: Shai Sol Keyboard/Vocals: Adeeb Sakhnini Bass: Vadym Sokolyk Guitar/Vocals: Jamie Hilsden Saz: Yaron Cherniak Drums: Gabriel Elbaz Percussion: Ivan Ceresnjes Directed and edited by Dana Sperandeo at ColorFool Video shot by Dana Sperandeo and Agata Storer Recorded by David Jakoubovitch at Fellowship of Artists Studio, Jerusalem Mixed and mastered by Robert Szydło Music composed by Jamie Hilsden Studio version "Adonai Ro'i" available on: Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/4t045M5PeDF9fKnqCFvWVM Apple Music - music.apple.com/…/1395754605 Google Play - play.google.com/…/%D7%9B%D7%A8%D7…