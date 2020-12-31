Heavily-armed gang on the run after violent home invasion in Sydney | 7NEWS. A masked and heavily-armed gang of nine is on the run after smashing into a Castle Hill home and attacking people at a … More





A masked and heavily-armed gang of nine is on the run after smashing into a Castle Hill home and attacking people at a party inside. The house being rented through Airbnb was trashed and one of the tenants was left with near-fatal injuries. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



Connect with 7NEWS online

Visit »

Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1

Twitter »

Instagram »



7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



#7NEWS Heavily-armed gang on the run after violent home invasion in Sydney | 7NEWS.A masked and heavily-armed gang of nine is on the run after smashing into a Castle Hill home and attacking people at a party inside. The house being rented through Airbnb was trashed and one of the tenants was left with near-fatal injuries. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw Connect with 7NEWS onlineVisit » 7news.com.au Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1Twitter » twitter.com/7NewsAustralia Instagram » instagram.com/7newsaustralia/ 7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. #BreakingNews #7NEWS