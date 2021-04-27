Largest Affiliation Network of Pregnancy Help Centers Holds Annual Conference | EWTN News Nightly The largest affiliation network of pregnancy help centers in the world is holding its annual conferen… More





The largest affiliation network of pregnancy help centers in the world is holding its annual conference, Heartbeat Conference, this week in Columbus, Ohio. Heartbeat International is offering both in-person and virtual attendance to Heartbeat Conference. It is part of the organization's 50th anniversary. The conference features several keynote speakers and nearly seven dozen workshops to help employees and volunteers at life-affirming pregnancy centers. The President of Heartbeat International, Jor El Godsey, joins to talk about the conference, why the organization was formed and how it has changed and grown over the past 5 decades. Last year's conference was a little different due to the pandemic, with everything held online. El Godsey shares how this year's conference is different and what has stayed the same. The president of Heartbeat International explains what some of the highlights of this year's conference will be and what people can look forward to. El Godsey tells us how he believes the pro-life movement is doing and what pro-lifers need to focus on for the future. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly