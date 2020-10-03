Incorrupt? Archbishop Contradicts Mother

The body of Carlo Acutis who will be beatified on October 10 in Assisi, was “not found incorrupt” when his grave was opened, Assisi Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino said in an October 1 homily.
However, a video showing "the opening of the tomb" in presence of Sorrentino gave this impression, and the journalist Bree A Dail wrote on Twitter.com: “Antonia Acutis, mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis, has confirmed to me that Carlo’s body was discovered incorrupt.”
In reality, Acutis was embalmed after his death and prepared by specialist before the official opening of his tomb which is documented on the video. Acutis died of cancer in 2006, at the age of 15.
