President Joe Biden Under Heavy Criticism for Handling of Southern Border Crossings President Joe Biden, speaking from the White House on Wednesday, during a meeting on the ongoing crisis at the … More





President Joe Biden, speaking from the White House on Wednesday, during a meeting on the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border, told reporters, “So this new surge we're dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely…” As the president spoke, lawmakers and White House officials were visiting a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas housing hundreds of children who have crossed the border. Beds for newly arriving migrant kids are filling up fast, as new places are being sought to shelter them, until they can be safely placed with family. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Under Heavy Criticism for Handling of Southern Border CrossingsPresident Joe Biden, speaking from the White House on Wednesday, during a meeting on the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border, told reporters, “So this new surge we're dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely…” As the president spoke, lawmakers and White House officials were visiting a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas housing hundreds of children who have crossed the border. Beds for newly arriving migrant kids are filling up fast, as new places are being sought to shelter them, until they can be safely placed with family. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly