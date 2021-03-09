Is Christ working in Jordan Peterson? Internationally acclaimed psychologist Jordan Peterson recently spoke with Eastern Orthodox artist Jonathan Pageau about various topics, including Christianity. … More

Is Christ working in Jordan Peterson?

Internationally acclaimed psychologist Jordan Peterson recently spoke with Eastern Orthodox artist Jonathan Pageau about various topics, including Christianity.

The video’s description states that two discuss “the issue of conscience, narrating objective reality, the perfect mode of being, the responsibility to move things towards the divine, the inevitability of religion, the significance of the virgin birth, and the idea of heaven.”

About 10 minutes into the podcast, Peterson and Pageau discuss the belief in Christianity and Jesus as God. Peterson then visibly weeps while speaking about this topic.