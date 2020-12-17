O Sapientia "O Wisdom, coming forth from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from one end to the other, mightily and sweetly ordering all things: Come and teach us the way of prudence." – the … More

"O Wisdom, coming forth from the mouth of the Most High, reaching from one end to the other, mightily and sweetly ordering all things: Come and teach us the way of prudence." – the Magnificat antiphon for 17 December. Icon of Christ the High Priest in a carved wooden frame from the Greek Orthodox monastery of St Anthony in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr