Pell Trial: Charges Against Journalists Dropped

Australian prosecutors announced on Monday that they were dropping charges against journalists accused of breaching a gag order over Cardinal George Pell's trial.Twelve Australian media outlets were accused. They signalled to plead guilty and to pay part of the prosecution costs.Gloria.tv was among non-Australian outlets who leaked first hand information from the Pell trial. In 2018, Gloria.tv received several take down notices from the Victoria County Court. Gloria.tv complied with the order but later leaked further stories about the scandalous persecution of Cardinal Pell.