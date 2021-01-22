The nationwide “9 Days for Life” Novena, sponsored by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishop’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has officially begun in the Diocese of Brooklyn. This year, … More

The nationwide “9 Days for Life” Novena, sponsored by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishop’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has officially begun in the Diocese of Brooklyn. This year, the Novena is taking place from Jan. 21 to 29, providing parishioners with daily reflections and opportunities for prayers and actions to promote the respect of all human life.