The Masonic Plan For The Destruction Of The Catholic Church

A French priest who has renounced his membership of Freemasonry, announced this Masonic plan that he followed when he was part of the sect. As we have received this document so we publish it, asking our readers to offer on this point, a contribution of discernment and further documentation.Directives of the Grand Master of the Masons to the Catholic ishops, effective since !"#$. %&pdating of 'atican ((). All mason brethren will have to report on the progress of these crucial provisions. *evised in +ctober !"" as a progressive plan for the final stage. All Masons employed in the Church must welcome them and carry them out.1.*emove once and for all -t. Michael, the protector of the Catholic Church, from all the prayers within the Mass and outside of the Mass. *emove the statues, saying that they distract from the Adoration of Christ.2.*emove the enitential /0ercises of 1ent such as abstinence from meat on Fridays or even fasting2 impede every act of self3sacrifice. (n their place should be favored acts of 4oy, happiness and love of neighbor. 5ou say, 6Christ has already won for us aradise6 and 6every human effort is useless.6 7ell everyone that they must be seriously concerned about their health. /ncourage the consumption of meat, especially pork.3.Assign the rotestant ministers to reconsider the 8oly Mass and to desecrate it. -own doubts about the *eal resence in the /ucharist and confirm that the /ucharist 3 with greater pro0imity to the rotestant faith 3 is only bread and wine and is intended as a pure symbol. -pread rotestants in seminaries and schools. /ncourage ecumenism as the path towards unity. Accuse anyone who believes in the *eal resence as subversive and disobedient to the Church.4.rohibited the 1atin liturgy of the Mass, adoration and songs, because they communicate a sense of mystery and deference. resent them as spells of soothsayers. eople will stop considering the priests as men of superior intelligence, to be respected as bearers of the Divine Mysteries.5./ncourage women not to cover their heads with a veil in church. 7he hair is se0y. Demand woman readers and women priests. resent the idea as democracy. Found a movement of women9s liberation. 7hose who enter the church should dressed badly in order to feel at home. 7his will reduce the importance of the Mass.6.revent the faithful from taking 8oly Communion kneeling. 7ell the nuns that they must dissuade the children from keeping their hands together before and after Communion. 7ell them that God loves them as they are and that they should feel completely at ease. /liminate in the church kneeling and any genuflection. *emove the pews. 7ell people that during the Mass they must show their faith in an upright position.7./liminate the sacred music of the organ. (ntroduce the guitar, 4ew9s harps, drums, trampling and holy laughter in the churches. 7his distracts people from their personal prayer and conversations with :esus. Do not give :esus the time to call children to the religious life. erform liturgical dances around the altar in e0citing clothes, theaters and concerts.8.*emove the sacred character from the songs to the Mother of God and of -t. :oseph. (ndicate their veneration as idolatry. *ender ridiculous those who persist. (ntroduce rotestant songs. 7his will give the impression that the Catholic Church finally admits that rotestantism is the true religion, or at least that it is e;ual to the Catholic Church./liminate all the hymns even those to :esus because they make the people think of happiness and serenity that comes from the life of mortification and penance for God already from childhood. (ntroduce new songs only to convince people that the previous rites were somehow false. Make sure that in every Mass that there is at least one in which :esus is not mentioned and instead speaks only of love for men. 7he youth will be thrilled to hear about the love of neighbor. reach love, tolerance and unity. Do not mention :esus, prohibit any announcements of the /ucharist.10.*emove all the relics of saints and later also from the Altars themselves. *eplace them with pagan tables not consecrated which can be used to offer human sacrifices during satanic masses. /liminate the /cclesiastical law which wants the celebration of the 8oly Mass only on Altars containing relics.11.Discontinue the practice of celebrating the 8oly Mass in the presence of the lessed -acrament in the 7abernacle. Do not admit any 7abernacle on the Altars that are used for the celebration of the 8oly Mass. 7he board should have the appearance of a kitchen table. (t must be transportable to e0press that it is not at all sacred but must serve a dual purpose as, for e0ample, a table for conferences or for play cards on it. 1ater place a chair at that table. 7he priest must take that position to indicate that after the Communion he rests as after a meal. 7he priest must never kneel during the Mass or do genuflections. At meals, in fact, no one ever kneels. 7he chair of the riest must be placed in the place of the 7abernacle. /ncourage the people to worship and also to adore the priest instead of the /ucharist, to obey him instead of the /ucharist. 7ell the people that the priest is Christ, their leader. lace the 7abernacle in a separate room, out of sight.12.1et the saints disappear from the /cclesiastical calendar, leaving always some at fi0ed times. rohibit the priests from preaching about the -aints, e0cept for those that are mentioned in the Gospel. 7ell the people that any rotestants, probably in the church, could be scandali13.(n the Gospel reading omit the word 6holy6, for e0ample, instead of 6the Gospel according to -t. :ohn,6 simply say= 6Gospel according to :ohn.6 7his will make the people think that they should not venerate the saints anymore. Continuously write new bibles so that they will identical to the rotestant ones. +mit the ad4ective 68oly6 in the e0pression 68oly -pirit6. 7his will pave the way. /mphasi14.7ry to get all the personal books of piety to disappear and destroy them. As a conse;uence of this the 1itanies of the -acred 8eart of :esus, of the Mother of God, of -t. :oseph will cease also as the preparation for 8oly Communion. 7he thanksgiving after Communion will become superfluous as well.15.Cause to disappear also all of the statues and images of the Angels. >hy should the statues of our enemies get in the way? Define them as myths or good night stories. Do not let the talk on the Angels since this perturbs our rotestant friends.16.*epeal minor e0orcisms to e0pel demons= work on this, announcing that the devils do not e0ist. /0plain that this is the method adopted in the ible to describe evil and that without a wicked one there cannot e0ist interesting stories. As a result people will not believe in the e0istence of hell nor will they be afraid to ever fall into hell. *epeat that hell is nothing more than the distance from God and that there is nothing terrible in that if we are basically speaking about the same life as here on earth.17.7each that :esus was only a man who had no brothers and sisters and who hated the holders of power. /0plain that he loved the company of prostitutes, especially of Mary Magdalene, who did not know what to do with churches and synagogues. 7ell them that he advised not to obey the leaders of the Clergy, e0plained that