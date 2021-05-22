334. Learn with the Spirit

Let’s be constantly on a mission to learn with the Holy Spirit, with Jesus and his Church, and the Father, and gradually become the evangelizers of the Love of God. All people are waiting on Jesus’s teaching, without exception, whether they are aware of it or not.It is written:“They devoted themselves to the teaching of the apostles and to the communal life, to the breaking of the bread and to the prayers.” Acts, chapter 2, verse 42Together, in fraternal communion “to the breaking of the bread and to the prayers”. In the early days when we were aware that Mass was important, that the teachings of the Church were necessary for our faith and that participating in prayers helped us understand salvation and then live to move toward salvation, we felt the presence of God in us, just like the first christians following the Apostles, have their hearts turned toward Jesus.Let’s ask Jesus to bring us back to the grounding of our first conversion, our first loving experience with God, the spiritual honeymoon we were naturally immersed in. If we have not experienced this first conversion of the heart, let’s ask Jesus to take our life in hand and show us how to follow him. Let’s be aware of his movements inside us.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas