Dear community, I am writing this letter to ask for your help and advice. Our neigbhour St. Monsignor of the Mary Christian Relief Parish constantly comes to cause conflicts, psychologically abuse … More

Dear community,



I am writing this letter to ask for your help and advice. Our neigbhour St. Monsignor of the Mary Christian Relief Parish constantly comes to cause conflicts, psychologically abuse me, photograph and film me and my family members. I suspect that in this way information about me and private lives of my family members is being collected illegaly. All of these events happened in my home city Alytus, Lithuania. I also think that St. Monsignor‘s behavior towards our family is inappropriate and inadequate.



Everything started in the year 1993, when we had to install water supply for our house. We couldn‘t do it without asking St. Monsignor for a signature, since the water supply pipes were under the church teritory. St. Monsignor told me that he would sign the document under one condition – if I gave him money. I refused to do so, because bribing people (a Monsignor especially) is illegal. The Monsignor was encouraging corruption. Me refusing to give him money for a signature obviously angered him and he has held a form of resentment towards me ever since.



There were always signs of malicious behavior towards me and my family, but we chose to ignore it, because we thought it would stop. One of the breaking points happened in 2016, when my daughter had to go to church in order to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. During mass, St. Monsignor approached my daughter and her classmates, asked what school she was from and then requested to leave. My daughter assured me that they were not being disruptive or disrespectful to anyone. She also mentioned that St. Monsignor appeared to be intoxicated and reeked of alcohol. May I know why a drunk Monsignor would try to intimidate young teenage girls and then ask them to leave the church during mass?



At his request, the parishioners are constantly walking around the house to intimidate me. One time my daughter and her friend were home when they noticed a man walking around the house. He had a camera in hand and was trying to take pictures of our home through the windows. They saw him when he walked right past our kitchen window. This type of stalking shocked everyone in the family, because we couldn‘t feel safe in our home anymore. Later on, when I would have to leave my house in order to go to work, people would deliberately walk by me with german shepherds without dog muzzles. I suppose they were hired by the St. Monsignor himself, because one of the people threatened to let the dog free if I continued walking by the church. (We live right next to the church, therefore I have to walk right by it when I am going to work)



The main breaking point happened on the third of May, 2020. It was Mother‘s day. My husband was trimming the lawn, when St. Monsignor decided to walk up and start explaining that my husband was in „his territory“. The Monsignor was intoxicated once again and tried to trigger a conflict, film me and my family members. I asked him why he was trying to provoke us and if that made him feel better, to which he responded: „Yes, bothering you and making you uncomfortable does make me feel better.“ We contacted the authorities, but they did not look at this matter seriously and did nothing. When St. Monsignor noticed that the authorities weren‘t taking these conflicts seriously, he decided to push the limits. He decided to show his resentment with mowing our vegetables that were growing in a garden near our house. We contacted the authorities once again, but they did not take action. This event was followed by him dragging spruce branches that he had cut off earlier into our property and marking his supposed territory with them. This was followed by him lighting a candle by our swing set. What is that supposed to be? A threat? The Monsignor also did something that baffled my entire family. He took one of the branches and tied it into the swing set trying to create the picture of a suicide. I definitely took that as a threat. Then, he decided to start digging holes in a line that would mark where his territory started. This pollution of our garden is disrespectful and is overall very uncomfortable. May I ask if a particular Monsignor could own the property of a church and harrass people who live nearby just because he wants to own their property as well?



We have also tried to reach out to the diocese that he belonged to as well as other influential religious persons (a bishop who is superior to St. Monsignor), but received no help and those people appeared to be supporting his actions instead of rectifying them. Could you please help us with this matter? We just want to live our lives in peace.