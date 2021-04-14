Vatican Announces Preparations for Priesthood Symposium in 2022 | EWTN News Nightly The Vatican has announced preparations for a symposium on the priesthood. The meetings will touch on questions … More





The Vatican has announced preparations for a symposium on the priesthood. The meetings will touch on questions including priestly celibacy, dwindling vocations and the role of women in the Church. The symposium will take place February 20th through the 22nd of 2022. The Church will celebrate vocations this Sunday on April 25th. Father Sergio Tapia-Velasco from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross collaborates with the university's Center of Priestly Formation. Fr. Sergio tells us what the symposium is about and why it is important to reflect on the theology of the priesthood. He shares what he would like to see as the outcome to these meetings and why he believes priestly vocations are decreasing in the Church. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Vatican Announces Preparations for Priesthood Symposium in 2022 | EWTN News NightlyThe Vatican has announced preparations for a symposium on the priesthood. The meetings will touch on questions including priestly celibacy, dwindling vocations and the role of women in the Church. The symposium will take place February 20th through the 22nd of 2022. The Church will celebrate vocations this Sunday on April 25th. Father Sergio Tapia-Velasco from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross collaborates with the university's Center of Priestly Formation. Fr. Sergio tells us what the symposium is about and why it is important to reflect on the theology of the priesthood. He shares what he would like to see as the outcome to these meetings and why he believes priestly vocations are decreasing in the Church. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly