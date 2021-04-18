Pippa Knight: 5-year-old to Be Removed from Life Support A mother in the United Kingdom is in disbelief after the U.K’s High Court ruled life support for her 5-year-old daughter can be removed – … More





A mother in the United Kingdom is in disbelief after the U.K's High Court ruled life support for her 5-year-old daughter can be removed – Wesley J. Smith of the Discovery Institute speaks to us about the Pippa Knight case in the U.K.