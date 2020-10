The Miraculous Statue resides in a 16th century church in the Village of Limpias, Spain. Over 8,000 miracles had been reported there between 1914 and 1921. It is also referred to as Santo Christo de … More

The Miraculous Statue resides in a 16th century church in the Village of Limpias, Spain. Over 8,000 miracles had been reported there between 1914 and 1921. It is also referred to as Santo Christo de Limpias.