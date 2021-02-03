The Vatican Announces Six New Saints Will Be Officially Recognized on the Liturgical Calendar The Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. … More





The Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Among these Saints, is included the combined Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus. According to the decree, Pope Francis made the decision to add this liturgical memorial based on the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about the new decree and who the six new Saints are that are being recognized. Flynn also gives us an update on what else is happening in the Vatican. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Vatican Announces Six New Saints Will Be Officially Recognized on the Liturgical CalendarThe Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Among these Saints, is included the combined Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus. According to the decree, Pope Francis made the decision to add this liturgical memorial based on the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about the new decree and who the six new Saints are that are being recognized. Flynn also gives us an update on what else is happening in the Vatican. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly