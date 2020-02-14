It's incredible to think that the same Suzanne who signed this book for me is the one who signed many letters that she wrote to her beloved Aunt Edith. My beloved St Theresa Benedicta(…

It's incredible to think that the same Suzanne who signed this book for me is the one who signed many letters that she wrote to her beloved Aunt Edith. My beloved St Theresa Benedicta(Fr Juan Carlos is my mother's cousin, a missionary in the USA).