221. Our freedom

Jesus’s recommendation is clear. He addresses our freedom. He leaves us free to choose a mission with or without him. If we live our mission with Jesus, here is what he tells us:“On that day you will not question me about anything. Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name he will give you. Until now you have not asked anything in my name; ask and you will receive, so that your joy may be complete.” John, chapter 16, verses 23 to 24While Jesus was with the Apostles, they had nothing to bother about. Jesus took care of everything. When Jesus will be back in heaven, he invites them to ask him everything, to remain united with him, to evangelize with him, to realize everything with him, in order to succeed in the mission of evangelization. Joy is linked to our demand for salvation and holiness of humanity.Let’s ask Jesus to evangelize through us. We want to be precision instruments in his service for the salvation of humans. Let’s ask everything to Jesus, so that salvation is achieved in the hearts of people, and that the glory of God comes out in the open.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas