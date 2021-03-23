274. United in prayer

We appreciate it when someone asks us to intercede with him in prayer. And this person trusts in prayer. We pray with him by placing our trust in God. When he asks us to pray, he does not cut off God. He seeks spiritual support, like for support between friends and family.We then ask Mary to pray with us our Lord. Just by this request, we are approaching God, with Mary. Mary helps us, when we look at her, to constantly look to her Son, so that we may be saved by him. She is with us (our Mother) for that.Communion through prayer between us and with all the saints living on earth and in heaven is a precious support. As soon as Jesus expires on the Cross, the life of the holy persons continues:“Jesus cried out again in a loud voice, and gave up his spirit. And behold, the veil of the sanctuary was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth quaked, rocks were split, tombs were opened, and the bodies of many saints who had fallen asleep were raised. And coming forth from their tombs after his resurrection, they entered the holy city and appeared to many.” Matthew, chapter 27, verses 50 to 53The saints continue to live in God. They were sleeping, they were resurrected with Jesus. In the book of Revelation John sees a multitude of people living in heaven. It is also the case for Mary that John mentions here:“A great sign appeared in the sky, a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.” Revelation, chapter 12, verse 1Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas