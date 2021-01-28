Doctor Angelicus "There is a custom of giving to the Doctors of the Church an epithet which tells us something about the Saint and his unique contribution to the wisdom of the Church. So, it is … More





"There is a custom of giving to the Doctors of the Church an epithet which tells us something about the Saint and his unique contribution to the wisdom of the Church. So, it is thought that Pope St Pius V first gave to St Thomas Aquinas the epithet ‘Angelic Doctor’, Doctor angelicus because of the clarity of his thought and the penetration of his knowledge of divine things just as angels, who are pure spirit, possess clear knowledge and thought concerning God. For this reason, in many of the images of St Thomas, he is distinguished from other Dominicans by the emblem of a sun shining from his breast. This is a sign of the light of his teaching that illuminates the whole Church. For Pope Benedict XIII (d.1423) had already said that St Thomas’s writings were “more brilliant than the sun and written without the shadow of error”, and then Pope Leo XIII would say that: “like the sun [St Thomas] heated the world with the warmth of his virtues and filled it with the splendour of his teaching.” However, St Thomas is also called ‘angelic’ on account of his renowned chastity, which he maintained as a divine gift communicated by two angels who girded him with a miraculous cincture. Angels, being pure spirit, are not troubled by the lusts and disordered desires of the flesh, and so St Thomas is fittingly called ‘angelic’ in this sense." – from a talk I delivered to the Dominican Youth Movement, which can be read in part



