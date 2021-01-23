EWTN News Nightly | Friday, January 22, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the anniversary of … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court case which legalized abortion, claiming in part: “…the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack” and that “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade…” The host and managing editor for EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share her reaction to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's statement, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's thought on Roe v. Wade. And as the Senate moves forward with the vetting of cabinet nominees, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in days. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Pelosi will deliver the one article of impeachment against the former president to the Senate on Monday. President Biden has also said he wants to see the nation's schools re-open for in-person learning as soon as possible, making it one of his goals for his first 100 days in office. The Superintendent of Partnership Schools, a network of nine urban Catholic schools in New York and Cleveland, Kathleen Porter-Magee joins to talk about what that may mean for Catholic schools. Meanwhile in Rome, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the poverty rate in Italy has reportedly increased 45%. One hotel, with help from a Catholic group, is trying to improve the situation. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share the heartwarming story. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, January 22, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court case which legalized abortion, claiming in part: “…the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack” and that “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade…” The host and managing editor for EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to share her reaction to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's statement, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's thought on Roe v. Wade. And as the Senate moves forward with the vetting of cabinet nominees, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin in days. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Pelosi will deliver the one article of impeachment against the former president to the Senate on Monday. President Biden has also said he wants to see the nation's schools re-open for in-person learning as soon as possible, making it one of his goals for his first 100 days in office. The Superintendent of Partnership Schools, a network of nine urban Catholic schools in New York and Cleveland, Kathleen Porter-Magee joins to talk about what that may mean for Catholic schools. Meanwhile in Rome, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the poverty rate in Italy has reportedly increased 45%. One hotel, with help from a Catholic group, is trying to improve the situation. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share the heartwarming story. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly