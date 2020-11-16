30 Gregorian Masses radioimmaculata. We hear about the need to be purified and cleansed in the reality of Purgatory if we die in venial sin and with attachments to the world. Also we hear about the … More

30 Gregorian Masses radioimmaculata. We hear about the need to be purified and cleansed in the reality of Purgatory if we die in venial sin and with attachments to the world. Also we hear about the greatest act of charity for our departed loved ones - to have 30 Gregorian Mass said for their release if they are in Purgatory.