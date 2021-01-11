The Religious Composition of the US Congress: “Christian” Is Empty Word “Christian” Has Become an Empty Word In the new Congress of the United States, the 117th, nearly nine-in-ten describe themselv… More

In the new Congress of the United States, the 117th, nearly nine-in-ten describe themselves as Christian. This is similar to the previous Congress but different from Americans overall. While about a quarter of U.S. adults describe themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” – just one member of the new Congress, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Ariziona, identifies as religiously unaffiliated. However, in politics, at the end of the day, calling oneself a “Christian” or calling oneself “religiously unaffiliated” amounts almost always to the same un-Christian policy.



“Catholic” Has Become an Empty Word



The Pew Institute points out that 30% of the Representatives and 20% of the Senators of the United States call themselves Catholic while statistically only 22% of the population is Catholic. Unfortunately, since Vatican II, “Catholic” has become an empty word with no impact on reality. Almost without exception, so-called “Catholic” politicians don’t stand up for anything but their personal interest and the requests from the oligarchs’ media.



“Christian” Is Marketing Strategy



Over the last several Congresses, there has been a marked increase in the share of members who identify themselves simply as “Protestants” or as “Christians” without further specifying a denomination. There are now 96 members of Congress in this category, almost a fifth. In terms of marketing, calling oneself a “Christian” seems to be the most inclusive category which attracts the biggest number of voters. For the rest, “Christian” has become an empty label.



The Only Relevant Non-Christian Group



The only relevant non-Christian group in American politics are the Jews. 6% of the members of Congress are Jewish, three times more than the Jewish share in the general population. In the Senate alone, 8% of the members are Jewish. Plus: Many of them are in leading positions. Of the eighteen cabinet-members Biden has named so far, almost a fourth are Jews. Almost all Jewish members of Congress are Democrats. Only two are Republicans. 11% of the Democrats in Congress are Jewish.