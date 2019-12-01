NOVENA to SAINT JUAN DIEGO

Theme: God prepares the Americas for Juan Diego’s birth and the arrival of the Most Holy Virgin of Guadalupe. Bible: Hebrews 1:1-4 Intention: We pray for the grace to experience more profoundly the unconditional love that God offers us and that He himself manifests in the many varied cultures. Recitation of the following prayer after each mystery of the rosary:

December 1

Theme: God prepares the Americas for Juan Diego’s birth and the arrival of the Most Holy Virgin of Guadalupe.

Bible: Hebrews 1:1-4

Intention: We pray for the grace to experience more profoundly the unconditional love that God offers us and that He himself manifests in the many varied cultures.



Recitation of the following prayer after each mystery of the rosary:

Come quickly. Do not delay.

Oh, Lord Jesus, you were born accordingto the flesh in Bethlehem; you came toTepeyac in Mary full of grace.Come, Lord, in your glory!