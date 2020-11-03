Edward Pentin: "Order of Malta professed members write to new papal delegate Cardinal-elect Silvano Tomasi, asking him to postpone Nov. 7 election of Grand Master as many professed can’t travel to … More

Edward Pentin: "Order of Malta professed members write to new papal delegate Cardinal-elect Silvano Tomasi, asking him to postpone Nov. 7 election of Grand Master as many professed can’t travel to Rome. The fear is non-professed members will elect a person who’ll introduce secularising reforms."