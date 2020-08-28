Clicks29
Augustine of Hippo, Struggles in the Church, and Rome's Fall - Philosophers in the Midst of History
Great! All your talks make me want to go and read the texts. I think this invitation-to-the-text is a key teaching outcome that all teachers should try to cultivate.
Get Augustine's Confessions - https://amzn.to/2HZ7hyZ Support my work here - www.patreon.com/sadler Philosophy tutorials - reasonio.wordpress.com/tutorials/ In this tenth installment of our quarterly series, Philosophers in the Midst of History, I discuss the life, thought, and importance of Augustine of Hippo in his historical context. Augustine left behind a lasting legacy of Latin writings, including treatises, dialogues, letters, and speeches. These would survive and play a major role in Christian thought and practice in the West. In this lecture, we discuss the times and the religious and political conflicts within the Roman Empire that Augustine was born into and then took up his own position within. The Roman Empire had developed into a veritable civilization spanning parts of three continents, encompassing multiple peoples, cultures, ways of life, philosophies, and religions. There was considerable strife not only within the empire itself but also in neighboring countries and empires between different religious groups. In the Roman empire, traditional pagan religion, Judaism, Manichaeism, and Christianity of various sorts competed with, and at times persecuted or tolerated each other. This was complicated further by the adherence by political authorities to one or another of these groups. Within Christianity, orthodoxy or catholicism struggled against various "heresies", including Arianism, Donatism, and Pelagianism. Augustine himself had to make his way in relation to these, as well as rhetoric and greek philosophy, seeking out for himself a way of life that would realize what he considered the greatest good. We discuss his own development and biography, and how he ended up becoming a bishop and influential theologian.
