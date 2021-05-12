Newark Cardinal Makes Up "Hail Mary" Which Fits His Unbelief

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus.” Pray for us Blessed Mother. Help us to love God and all our sisters and brothers with generous and joyful hearts .

Thankfully, modernist prelates cannot resist the urge to introduce changes which make even simple-minded people understand that the modernists don't belong to the Church, but have invented their own group.Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin wrote on Twitter (May 9):This way, he eliminated Our Lady's holiness ("holy Mary"), the Mother of God, our being sinners, our need for her prayers, and the reference to our death - all things which the modernist neo-church is tabooing.