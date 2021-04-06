Jesus said to Mary Magdalene,when she sees Him near the empty Tomb,on the day of Resurrection ...« Do not hold on to Me, for I have not yetascended to the Father. »And He adds...« Go instead to My brothers and tell them,“I am ascending to My Father and your Father,to My God and your God.“ »(John 20, 17)At Communion, it seems to me that Jesus mighttell us this Word again to each one personally, too ...« Do not hold on to Me... »By adding...« Go instead to My brothers... »For the Body and Blood of Jesus that we receive,it is divine Love in fullness.And divine Love, we receive it forthen share It with all our brothers.(L.C.)