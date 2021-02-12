Priest unloads on pro-abortion Catholics in recorded sermon - 'God's the author of life, we have no right to mess with that life'. Father William Kosko, Pastor of St. Henry’s Parish, Buckeye, AZ, … More

Priest unloads on pro-abortion Catholics in recorded sermon -



'God's the author of life, we have no right to mess with that life'.



Father William Kosko, Pastor of St. Henry’s Parish, Buckeye, AZ, launched into a story about a time when he was with the U.S. Peace Corps, attending a conference in Krakow, Poland