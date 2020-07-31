The post-conciliar popes found themselves in an extraordinary situation

For centuries there has been a rule in the Church according to which in ordinary circumstances ordinary measures are applied, while in extraordinary circumstances exceptional and extraordinary measures are allowed which are not permitted under ordinary circumstances.It is impossible to objectively and honestly evaluate the post-conciliar pontificates of popes without taking into account the extraordinary and exceptional circumstances of the Church in the second half of the 20th century (especially as a result of the invention of the terrifying nuclear weapons and the shockingly sudden development of technology).One of the many lingering myths (widespread in some traditionalist circles) is the false belief that the situation in the Church before the council was perfect, and that the crisis began suddenly after the last Council. Meanwhile, the truth is slightly different ...The present crisis did not begin in the post-conciliar times, because it must not be forgotten that as a result of the Masonic French Revolution, God's order was rejected in the world: the monarchy fell and the Masonic "order" prevailed, and Masonic ideas swept the world and pressed into the Church.Pope Gregory XVI tried to react to such an extent that he called the railroad "the road to hell", believing that its construction in the Papal States would strengthen the anti-monarchist bourgeoisie, [1] but Leo XIII, who had warned against the actions of the freemasons, accepted the Masonic world [2].Pius IX fought fiercely against Masonic liberalism and modernism, which gradually infected more and more clergy, but Pius X, who also condemned modernism, ultimately succumbed to the German Modernists. [4] During the pontificate of Benedict XIV, modernism began to penetrate the ranks of the clergy, up to high ecclesiastical positions [5].In addition, as a result of the experience of the atrocities of World War II and the sudden development of technology (these circumstances favored the plans of freemasonry), the Church was forced to overcome the current state of isolation from the world and to confront new, previously unknown challenges.From the moment of the invention and use of the atomic bomb, any war could end with a complete annihilation of the earth, therefore the emphasis was necessarily put on the pursuit of peace between nations, as well as on peaceful coexistence between the followers of all religions (Freemasonry also inspired, supported and carefully used these aspirations to your goals).At the same time, the mass media took over human minds, distorting and drowning out the voice of the Church (the lack of involvement in the creation of Catholic mass media is one of the greatest omissions on the part of Catholics living in the 20th century).Although the bolshevik revolution unleashed in the East did not manage to spread to the West, a few decades later the moral revolution of the 1960s completed everything, extremely violently changing the mentality of almost all of humanity.The post-conciliar popes found themselves in an extraordinary situation because the world immensely changed, and this change became so permanent that they were unable to oppose it, so they tried to communicate the unchanging truth of the Gospel in a modern form, which did not always bring results.In doing so, they faced opposition not only from the world but also from opposition from many members of the Church herself. A particular example is the rejection of the encyclical "Humanae vitae" by influential European bishops. After this event, Paul VI was convinced that he was left alone in the Church [6].St. John Paul II, brought up in the Thomistic trend [7], initially sought to compare the teachings of St. Thomas with more contemporary theological and philosophical trends, but later (in the encyclical "Fides et ratio") he called for a return to metaphysical philosophy [8]. However, he always stood by the unchanging deposit of the Catholic faith and tirelessly proclaimed Christ to the whole world, and the example of his holy life influenced many millions of people.This great pope was well aware of the situation in the Church and in the world, but he could do little. It is enough to quote two facts: some bishop appointments were made without his knowledge and consent, which was also mentioned many times by Archbishop Jan Paweł Lenga himself [9], while Cardinal Wyszyński, Primate, wrote in his notes that Fr. Dziwisz (personal secretary of John Paul II) does not admit Catholics to the Pope, but allows enemies of the Church [10].Even less was able to do by Benedict XVI, who, from the moment he began to restore the more traditional character of the rites of the post-conciliar liturgy, was ignored by the vast majority of Church hierarchs around the world and fiercely attacked by the mass media, until he finally resigned from papal office. [11]We are now reaching a climax, so the Church is plunged into chaos and confusion, and the world is plunging into darkness. At the same time, more and more Catholics are showing signs of awakening and awareness of the tragedy of the present situation, which in turn leads to a willingness to completely return to the previous order that only God Himself can truly restore through direct intervention.Everything points to the approaching new spring for the Church, announced by St. John Paul II. Here comes the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, announced during the apparitions at Fatima. The new Middle Ages are coming, but without social injustice. 