TCHAIKOVSKY - 1812 OVERTURE - ORGAN SOLO (Arr. JONATHAN SCOTT)

Jonathan Scott performs his arrangement of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture Op.49 on the organ of The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK. The score of this transcription is available here: scottbrothersduo.com/SCORES.htm Film & Sound by Tom Scott For more information about Jonathan Scott please visit: jonathanscott.co.uk and scottbrothersduo.com