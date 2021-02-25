2. He carries the cross | fr David Rocks OP The second station: He carries the cross. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations … More





The second station: He carries the cross. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were carved by fr Aelred Whitacre OP and installed in 1932, three years after the church was consecrated. You can find more information about the stations, and Lenten series of reflections, here: 2. He carries the cross | fr David Rocks OPThe second station: He carries the cross. A series of meditations on the Stations of the Cross, from Blackfriars, Oxford, during Lent 2021. The stations were carved by fr Aelred Whitacre OP and installed in 1932, three years after the church was consecrated. You can find more information about the stations, and Lenten series of reflections, here: bfriars.ox.ac.uk/community-life/stations/