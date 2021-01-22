New Biden Administration Moving to Rescind Mexico City Policy | EWTN News Nightly The new Joe Biden Administration is moving to rescind the Pro-Life-supported Mexico City Policy. Under the policy, … More





The new Joe Biden Administration is moving to rescind the Pro-Life-supported Mexico City Policy. Under the policy, which previous White House administrations over the decades have either reinstated or rescinded, American tax dollars are NOT permitted to be used to pay for overseas abortions. But speaking to the World Health Organization, Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the move to revoke the policy. Just last night new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told EWTN that President Joe Biden is a "devout Catholic" and "attends church regularly." The president also attended a virtual prayer service this morning. EWTN News Nightly WH correspondent Owen Jensen reports.