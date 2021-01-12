McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton Shares How to Heal the Nation | EWTN News Nightly McCormick professor of jurisprudence and director of the James Madison program in American Ideals … More





McCormick professor of jurisprudence and director of the James Madison program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University, Robert George, joins to discuss the events that unfolded last week in the nation's capital. George shares his thoughts on the matter and how we can come together to fix this, so that we can move beyond politics to real healing, especially for Catholics. With President Trump being banned from twitter and others claiming that those with conservative voices are being silenced on social media, the professor of jurisprudence gives his insight on the situation. Especially after the professor himself posted something to his twitter naming and honoring people who disagree with him on matters that are important in his eyes.