Tosatti: Ratzinger Considers Himself Pope

MarcoTosatti.com (February 15) reports the claim of a “very high” Vatican prelate, likely a cardinal, that Joseph Ratzinger feels he is "Pope" and "not retired."He published the Ratzinger/Sarah book to make this manifest, the source insists.According to the prelate, Francis understood this and "got scared,” which caused him to change the text of “Querida Amazonia.”The problem: Ratzinger keeps vigorously contradicting such claims.