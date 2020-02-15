Clicks211
Tosatti: Ratzinger Considers Himself Pope

MarcoTosatti.com (February 15) reports the claim of a “very high” Vatican prelate, likely a cardinal, that Joseph Ratzinger feels he is "Pope" and "not retired."

He published the Ratzinger/Sarah book to make this manifest, the source insists.

According to the prelate, Francis understood this and "got scared,” which caused him to change the text of “Querida Amazonia.”

The problem: Ratzinger keeps vigorously contradicting such claims.

Claudius Cartapus
The true pope is on the left.
