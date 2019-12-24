Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
173
Premierminister Johnson On Persecuted Christians (unicum)
Tesa
1 hour ago
"Whoever you are, wherever you are, and however you’re celebrating, have a very happy Christmas, and I’ll see you all again in the New Year." - PM @BorisJohnson
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up