Kidnapped Catholic bishop freed in Nigeria | SW NEWS | 184

A Nigerian bishop held captive by kidnappers for five days has been released. Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of the Archdiocese of Owerri, and his driver, were abducted on December the 27th less than two miles from the bishop’s residence in the city of Owerri in the country’s Imo State. Approximately 100 people killed in Islamist raids in western Niger Approximately one hundred people have been killed in Islamist raids upon two villages in western Niger. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, mark one of the deadliest days in the history of the western African state which has been ravaged by Islamist violence in recent years. Ultrasounds to be offered to mothers considering abortion in Indiana Pregnant mothers in Indiana who are considering aborting their unborn babies are to be offered an ultrasound of their children in the womb or the chance to listen to his or her heartbeat as part of their decision-making process. China has “bought freedom from censure” with international trade, report says The international community ignores the plight of persecuted Christians in China due to its dependency on Chinese trade for national and global prosperity. That is the accusation being leveled by the Christian human rights group, Release International. In a new report looking towards the year ahead, they predict that Christian persecution is set to rise in China over the next 12 months. Reuters: Chinese government has tightened its control over the Catholic Church in Hong Kong The Chinese Communist government has tightened its control over the Catholic Church in Hong Kong. That's according to a special investigation published by the news agency Reuters on December the 30th. The report highlights the arrest of two nuns who work at the Holy See's unofficial diplomatic mission in the suburbs of Hong Kong. Ireland’s national broadcaster renders apology following “blasphemous” broadcast Ireland’s most senior Catholic has expressed his shock and disappointment after the country’s national television station, RTE, broadcast a satirical news report on New Year’s Eve which depicted God being sentenced to imprisonment for raping the Blessed Virgin Mary. Polish parliament honors Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński Poland’s parliament has declared 2021 to be the Year of Year of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński. Cardinal Wyszyński was the Archbishop of Warsaw and Primate of Poland for most of the country’s post-war Communist dictatorship. He was himself imprisoned by the Communists on three separate occasions.