Optional Memorial, Thu Sep 17, 2020Created Cardinal-priest on 3 March 1598 by Pope Clement VIII, he lived an austere life in Rome, giving most of his money to the poor. At one point he used the tapestries in his living quarters to clothe the poor, saying that “the walls won’t catch cold.”Source: iBreviarySt Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church,