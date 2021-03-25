'SCARY TO WATCH': Biden FINALLY Holds His FIRST News Conference | The News & Why It Matters | Ep 744 President Biden FINALLY held his first news conference, and Biden's embarrassing moments certainl… More





President Biden FINALLY held his first news conference, and Biden's embarrassing moments certainly met everyone's expectations. Will he hold another one any time soon? And a new report shows that the Secret Service may have intervened in a Hunter Biden gun incident. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly arranged for his family members, including his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, to have access to COVID-19 testing in the early stages of the pandemic. While most may call that corruption, CNN says he was just looking out for his family! Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shuts down a reporter who asks him to put on a mask. And lastly, a cargo ship is stuck, blocking the Suez Canal, and causing some major problems.



#bidenpressconference #blazetv #newsandwhy



