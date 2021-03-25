Clicks1
President Biden FINALLY held his first news conference, and Biden's embarrassing moments certainly met everyone's expectations. Will he hold another one any time soon? And a new report shows that the Secret Service may have intervened in a Hunter Biden gun incident. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly arranged for his family members, including his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, to have access to COVID-19 testing in the early stages of the pandemic. While most may call that corruption, CNN says he was just looking out for his family! Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shuts down a reporter who asks him to put on a mask. And lastly, a cargo ship is stuck, blocking the Suez Canal, and causing some major problems.
