Francis: The Consolations I Received From My Visitors Never Reached My Heart

When Francis as a 21-year-old seminarian spent months in hospital with a severe lung disease, visitors were telling him that he would recover, that he would suffer no more pain.
"Nonsense, empty words spoken with good intentions which never reached my heart," Francis comments in his new book.
The visitor who most touched him was Sr. María Dolores Tortolo who had prepared him for First Communion. She took his hand, kissed him and was quietly sitting next to him. Then she said, “You are imitating Jesus.”
After this experience, he took the decision to speak as little as possible when visiting the sick and just to take their hand.
