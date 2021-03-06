Destroy this Temple. Homily for the 3rd Sunday of Lent, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant Although we're now in the year of Mark, the lectionary chooses John's account of the cleansing of the Temple, probably… More

Although we're now in the year of Mark, the lectionary chooses John's account of the cleansing of the Temple, probably because John's account is more detailed, and if offers us a deeper insight into what this episode is saying about Jesus.