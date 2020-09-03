World Over - 2020-09-03 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo

LOU HOLTZ, legendary former head coach of the University of Notre Dame discusses his controversial comments at the RNC regarding Catholic politicians. MOST REV. JOSEPH STRICKLAND, Bishop of Tyler, … More

LOU HOLTZ, legendary former head coach of the University of Notre Dame discusses his controversial comments at the RNC regarding Catholic politicians. MOST REV. JOSEPH STRICKLAND, Bishop of Tyler, TX discusses the principles to be considered by Catholics when they cast their ballots in the upcoming election. LIZ YORE, attorney and child advocate discusses the problem of human trafficking in the United States and the recent rescues of child victims of human trafficking in Ohio and Georgia. PAUL KENGOR, historian and author discusses his new book, The Devil and Karl Marx.