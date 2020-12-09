New Jersey Bill to Preserve Abortion Protections Meets Opposition from Pro-Lifers Pro-life advocates are speaking out against proposed legislation in New Jersey that, if passed, would expand access … More





Pro-life advocates are speaking out against proposed legislation in New Jersey that, if passed, would expand access to abortion and require most private insurers to cover abortion and birth control with no out-of-pocket expenses. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stated that "the Reproductive Freedom Act will remove barriers to reproductive health, as well as expand access to contraception while reaffirming choice." Executive director of New Jersey Right to Life, Marie Tasy, joins to discuss what some of the items being proposed in the bill are and what she makes of the timing of the bill. One line in the act reads "A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under the laws of this State." The New Jersey Right to Life president shares her reaction, especially as someone who has been fighting for the pro-life cause for decades. With pro-lifers holding demonstrations to rally against the measure, Tasy explains what the response has been like and what is next for the bill.