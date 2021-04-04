286. Cutting us off from God

Is there anything more distressful than someone who doesn’t listen or doesn’t want to listen, especially when we want goodness for that person?Not listening to God is cutting us off from his Love. To cut ourselves off from the Love of God is to cut us off from wisdom, light, tenderness, shelter, strength, joy, peace, from the heart, etc. And to cut us off from these vital signs for our life, we build a wall and prevent ourselves from loving. As a crowning, we become deprived to the point of thinking that God isn’t there for us.The lack of attention to the Love of God leads to harden ourselves and our heart suffers due to the lack of spiritual vital signs of God in us. This brings us to revolt and close ourselves to what the Lord offers us. We live as if God isn’t there anymore.God tells us that we can go astray:“They have always been of erring heart, and they do not know my ways. As I swore in my wrath, ‘They shall not enter into my rest.’” Hebrews, chapter 3, verses 10b to 11The most serious danger for someone who believes is to move away from God. The danger for those who do not believe is to remain with their backs turned against the presence of God.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas