Health of French Priests: 43% Are Overweight

Some more details



Alcohol - two out of five priests have problems with it

8% never consume alcohol

30% consume it at least four times a week.

73% of them consume one to two glasses a day

1.5% take in more than seven glasses a day



Tobacco



88% of the participants are non-smokers



77% of the smokers consume less than ten cigarettes per day

2% are heavy smokers (more than 30 cigarettes per day)



Depression and Burnout:

9% suffer from a depressive syndrome (according to the HAS - Haute Autorité de santé)

7% present a moderate depressive syndrome

3% present a moderately severe to severe syndrome.



76% have a low degree of burnout

7% have a high degree of burnout.



74% have a low degree of depersonalisation

6% have a high degree of depersonalisation.

2% suffer from a complete burnout.



Obesity – significant number is overweight

More than 6 in 10 priests are overweight or obese.

According to the BMI (body mass index): 43% of respondents are overweight, 20% obese.