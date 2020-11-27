Health of French Priests: 43% Are Overweight

Too much work, depression, obesity, and alcohol abuse are the main health hazards of the priests in France, a November 25 report of the French Bishops shows.
The survey involved 6,313 priests, from 105 dioceses, under the age of 75, representing 42% of all priests in France.
On average, French priests allegedly work 9.4 hours a day, few are smokers, 43% overweight, and 20% obese. More than two in five reported they abuse alcohol. 8% suffer from chronic alcohol addiction.
Almost two in ten priests showed signs of depression. Some 7% experienced a condition of “professional exhaustion” while almost 2% reported work-related burnout. Since 2016, seven priests committed suicide, two of them in 2020.
#newsCwnkjkeabb
Clicks90
- Report
Social networks
Some more details
Alcohol - two out of five priests have problems with it
8% never consume alcohol
30% consume it at least four times a week.
73% of them consume one to two glasses a day
1.5% take in more than seven glasses a day
Tobacco
88% of the participants are non-smokers
77% of the smokers consume less than ten cigarettes per day
2% are heavy smokers (more than 30 cigarettes per …More
Alcohol - two out of five priests have problems with it
8% never consume alcohol
30% consume it at least four times a week.
73% of them consume one to two glasses a day
1.5% take in more than seven glasses a day
Tobacco
88% of the participants are non-smokers
77% of the smokers consume less than ten cigarettes per day
2% are heavy smokers (more than 30 cigarettes per …More
Some more details
Alcohol - two out of five priests have problems with it
8% never consume alcohol
30% consume it at least four times a week.
73% of them consume one to two glasses a day
1.5% take in more than seven glasses a day
Tobacco
88% of the participants are non-smokers
77% of the smokers consume less than ten cigarettes per day
2% are heavy smokers (more than 30 cigarettes per day)
Depression and Burnout:
9% suffer from a depressive syndrome (according to the HAS - Haute Autorité de santé)
7% present a moderate depressive syndrome
3% present a moderately severe to severe syndrome.
76% have a low degree of burnout
7% have a high degree of burnout.
74% have a low degree of depersonalisation
6% have a high degree of depersonalisation.
2% suffer from a complete burnout.
Obesity – significant number is overweight
More than 6 in 10 priests are overweight or obese.
According to the BMI (body mass index): 43% of respondents are overweight, 20% obese.
Alcohol - two out of five priests have problems with it
8% never consume alcohol
30% consume it at least four times a week.
73% of them consume one to two glasses a day
1.5% take in more than seven glasses a day
Tobacco
88% of the participants are non-smokers
77% of the smokers consume less than ten cigarettes per day
2% are heavy smokers (more than 30 cigarettes per day)
Depression and Burnout:
9% suffer from a depressive syndrome (according to the HAS - Haute Autorité de santé)
7% present a moderate depressive syndrome
3% present a moderately severe to severe syndrome.
76% have a low degree of burnout
7% have a high degree of burnout.
74% have a low degree of depersonalisation
6% have a high degree of depersonalisation.
2% suffer from a complete burnout.
Obesity – significant number is overweight
More than 6 in 10 priests are overweight or obese.
According to the BMI (body mass index): 43% of respondents are overweight, 20% obese.