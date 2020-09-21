Police Hunt for Vandal Who Toppled Our Lady of Guadalupe Statue

Police are asking the public to help them find a man who brazenly climbed over a fence outside the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace in Coney Island, and threw a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe to … More

Police are asking the public to help them find a man who brazenly climbed over a fence outside the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace in Coney Island, and threw a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the ground on Sept. 11. Cops, who are investigating the incident as a case of criminal mischief, released a video of the man committing the act.