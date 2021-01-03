Saint of the Day: January 4th - Blessed Thomas Plumtree. Butler'sLivesoftheSaints The Durham Martyrs During the Religious Persecution of the 16th and 17th Century, 315 of our Catholic ancestors … More

Saint of the Day: January 4th - Blessed Thomas Plumtree.



Butler'sLivesoftheSaints The Durham Martyrs



During the Religious Persecution of the 16th and 17th Century, 315 of our Catholic ancestors were executed. Of these 26 have links with the area now forming our diocese, and many were executed in our city. Many were priests, who having been ordained abroad, returned to England as a priest, which was considered high treason punishable by being hung, drawn and quartered. Others helped to shelter the priests, a felony punishable by imprisonment, fines, confiscation of property and in many cases, death. It is in memory of these men and their faith that we dedicate our parish.



Blessed Thomas Plumtree – Martyred 4th January 1570

Bl. Thomas Plumtree began studies at Christ Church College, University of Oxford in 1543 and in 1546 was made rector of Stubton, Lincolnshire, during the Catholic ‘Rising of the North’ he resigned his prebend and became preacher to the rebels. In 1569 he celebrated a Mass in Durham Cathedral in which he reconciled conformers to the Catholic Church. When the revolt failed he was arrested and after refusing to denounce his faith he was executed in Durham on the 4th of January 1570. He was beatified by Pope Leo XIII in 1986.